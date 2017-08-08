A Franklin Square couple is working to find a new treatment for their son’s rare genetic disease, a life-threatening intestinal disorder that prevents him from absorbing nutrition from food.

At his home Tuesday morning, Thomas Kevin Onorato laughed like a healthy, happy 3-year-old, playing with Smurf toys, singing his ABCs and clutching the Curious George stuffed animal he sleeps with every night.

But Thomas suffers from microvillus inclusion disease, or MVID, which can lead to dehydration and malnutrition because his intestines do not absorb nutrients and fluid properly.

Each evening at about 6, Thomas’ parents give him an IV infusion that runs for 14 hours to provide the fluid and nutrition he needs, said his mother, Melissa Onorato.

While IV nutrition is saving Thomas’ life, it can also lead to liver failure, Melissa Onorato said. Most children diagnosed with MVID don’t live past childhood, and may require risky organ transplants, she added.

The couple hopes to ensure their son outlives them. Melissa and her husband Tom Onorato have raised more than $100,000 for treatment research through their TKO Strong Foundation since 2014 and are now hoping to raise money to help fund a research project at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Their goal is to find healthier, alternative treatment options, and eventually a cure.

“You think about your kids getting married, and having children and being a grandparent, and then to be a young parent, and then have to think about a life that doesn’t include him, it just, I can’t fathom it,” said Melissa Onorato, 34, who teaches English as a second language at a Queens middle school.

The Onoratos recently donated $75,000 to a researcher in the Netherlands. They hold community fundraisers and galas, sell TKO Strong merchandise and have worked with state politicians to designate September 16 as MVID Awareness Day.

Their next fundraiser will be a family-friendly event at Plattduetsche Park in Franklin Square on Oct. 28.

“It restores your faith in humanity that people are so willing to give and to help,” said Melissa Onorato.

MVID affects fewer than one in a million people, said Dr. Bram Raphael, Thomas’ gastroenterologist at Boston Children’s Hospital. With MVID and other “orphan diseases” that affect a small percentage of the population, pharmaceutical companies have less incentive to work toward a cure, Raphael said.

While being on IV nutrition “is not easy,” Thomas seems to be responding well to his treatment, and doctors are seeing children live to be older and older as they work to prevent liver damage, infection and other IV complications, Raphael said.

With the support of their family, friends, church and the local community, Tom Onorato, a 39-year-old office manager at All Island Dermatology in Garden City, said the couple has a “TKO Strong army” behind them

“That means a lot . . . when you’re not alone, when there’s people in your corner,” he said.