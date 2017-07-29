Hundreds of people on the East End have become allergic to red meat in recent years after being bitten by the Lone Star tick, with scattered cases cropping up elsewhere across Long Island, medical experts say.
The condition — called alpha-gal allergy — has transformed some people who have eaten red meat for decades into patients under doctors’ orders to abstain from all meat from mammals,...
