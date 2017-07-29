Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 70° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    HealthNews

    Hundreds on East End get meat allergy from Lone Star tick’s bite

    Updated
    By  delthia.ricks@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    The Lone Star tick, whose bite can cause

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    The Lone Star tick, whose bite can cause people to be allergic to red meat. The tick is named for the star on the back on females; male Lone Stars do not have that distinguishing feature. (Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto / Joesboy)

    Hundreds of people on the East End have become allergic to red meat in recent years after being bitten by the Lone Star tick, with scattered cases cropping up elsewhere across Long Island, medical experts say.

    The condition — called alpha-gal allergy — has transformed some people who have eaten red meat for decades into patients under doctors’ orders to abstain from all meat from mammals,...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Handful of pills FDA warnings on dietary supplements What is the Zika virus? We explain the 5 things to know about the Zika virus St. Francis Hospital in Flower Hill was ranked See how NYC, LI hospitals rank

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK