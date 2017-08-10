A recall of nearly 4,000 pounds of beef patty products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen was announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them; they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, according to a USDA news release. It added, however, that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

According to the release, Kenosha, Wisconsin-based Kenosha Beef International is recalling about 3,960 pounds of bacon cheddar beef patties because they may contain milk, in the form of cheddar cheese, a known allergen that was not declared on the finished product label. The products also contain undeclared bacon.

The bacon cheddar beef patty products were produced on June 14 and the following products are subject to recall:

4-pound retail cartons containing 12 one-third pound burgers of “JP O’Reilly’s, Pub Burger, Family Pack, made from beef chuck,” with a sell-by date of 01-10-18.

24-pound cases of “JP O’Reilly’s, Bacon & Cheddar Beef Patties” with sell-by date of 01-10-18 and case codes of 0614KS42065, 0614KS42066, 0614KS42067, 0614KS42068 and 0614KS42070.

The products subject to recall have establishment number “Est. 425B” printed adjacent to the sell-by date on the retail carton and inside the USDA mark of inspection on the shipping case. The items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

It was not clear where in New York the burgers may have been sold. USDA officials could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning.

The problem was discovered on Aug. 9, when the beef company received two consumer complaints about the bacon cheddar beef patties not being labeled as containing bacon and cheddar. Specifically, the products were labeled as “JP O’Reilly’s Pub Burger,” but contained “JP O’Reilly’s Bacon Cheddar Beef Patties.”

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider, the release added.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Peter Policastro at 732-515-9314.