HIGHLIGHTS Ownership change won’t affect products or name

MedMen bought Bloomfield Industries in November

Bloomfield Industries, which operates Nassau County’s sole medical marijuana dispensary in Lake Success, has been sold to MedMen, a Los Angeles-based cannabis management and investment firm.

The change in ownership will not affect Bloomfield’s product range, dispensaries or name, for the time being. However, all of the company’s manufacturing operations will move from Long Island City to Utica, said MedMen spokesman Daniel Yi.

The move to Utica was completed last week after an inspection from the state Department of Health, agency spokeswoman Jill Montag said. All Bloomfield products will be produced there. The sale took place in November.

Montag said operations will remain consistent with its original plan for Staten Island-based Bloomfield, unless modifications are granted by the department.

Nassau patients should expect a “seamless change in management,” Yi said, adding that prices for the existing product line remain the same. Bloomfield offers a medical marijuana oil and syrup, and had been working on a vape pen; MedMen plans to introduce new products after health department review and approval, Yi said.

MedMen has been working with Bloomfield for several months to “help streamline operations, improve production capabilities and provide a better overall patient experience,” according to a news release issued by MedMen Thursday. The company will also continue to operate Bloomfield’s two upstate dispensaries in Syracuse and Buffalo.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Bloomfield was one of the five companies licensed two years ago by the state Health Department to manufacture medical marijuana products and operate dispensaries to distribute them. MedMen will be required to renew the dispensary license before Bloomfield’s two-year registration expiration on July 31.

MedMen, which was created in 2010, operates two dispensaries in California, with plans for three more in that state by the end of this year.

Yi said MedMen is working “expeditiously” to open Bloomfield’s Manhattan location, which is the last of 20 dispensaries planned by the state program. Each of five registered organizations was permitted to operate four dispensaries.

During this transition period, MedMen is evaluating its operations and assessing long-term needs, including Bloomfield’s personnel, Yi said, adding there will be opportunity for current employees to “grow” under new management.

MedMen has not submitted an application with the state Health Department to offer home delivery. In January, Vireo Health, one of the state’s registered organizations, was the first company to be approved for home delivery. Vireo Health operates four dispensaries in Westchester, Queens, upstate Broome, and Albany. Its home delivery program include Long Island, Westchester and all five New York City boroughs.