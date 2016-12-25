Subscribe
    Stony Brook University Hospital was included in Leapfrog's fall 2016 grades.

    Stony Brook University Hospital was included in Leapfrog's fall 2016 grades.

    Leapfrog's fall 2016 hospital safety grades include 17 Long Island hospitals

    Every spring and fall, The Leapfrog Group, a non-profit group dedicated to patient health and safety, grades hospitals nationwide on safety.
    Seventeen Long Island hospitals were included in Leapfrog's Fall 2016 grades, released Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. See which hospitals maintained their grades, which ones dropped, and which ones raised their standings, according to the latest Leapfrog rankings.

    To read the full story, click here.

    Northwell Health System - Huntington Hospital

    Location: Huntington Fall 2016 grade: C Spring 2016 grade: A
    (Credit: Ian J. Stark)

    Location: Huntington
    Fall 2016 grade: C
    Spring 2016 grade: A

    St. Francis Hospital

    Location: Roslyn Fall 2016 grade: A Spring 2016 grade: A
    (Credit: Charles Eckert)

    Location: Roslyn
    Fall 2016 grade: A
    Spring 2016 grade: A

    Eastern Long Island Hospital

    Location: Greenport Fall 2016 grade: B Spring 2016 grade: B
    (Credit: Ian J. Stark)

    Location: Greenport
    Fall 2016 grade: B
    Spring 2016 grade: B

    St. Charles Hospital

    Location: Port Jefferson Fall 2016 grade: B Spring 2016 grade: B
    (Credit: Ian J. Stark)

    Location: Port Jefferson
    Fall 2016 grade: B
    Spring 2016 grade: B

    Southampton Hospital

    Location: Southampton Fall 2016 grade: B Spring 2016 grade: B
    (Credit: Gordon M. Grant)

    Location: Southampton
    Fall 2016 grade: B
    Spring 2016 grade: B

    St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center

    Location: Smithtown Fall 2016 grade: B Spring 2016 grade: B
    (Credit: Ian J. Stark)

    Location: Smithtown
    Fall 2016 grade: B
    Spring 2016 grade: B

    Nassau University Medical Center

    Location: East Meadow Fall 2016 grade: C Spring 2016 grade: C
    (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)

    Location: East Meadow
    Fall 2016 grade: C
    Spring 2016 grade: C

    Northwell Health System - Southside Hospital

    Location: Bay Shore Fall 2016 grade: C Spring 2016 grade: D
    (Credit: Steve Pfost)

    Location: Bay Shore
    Fall 2016 grade: C
    Spring 2016 grade: D

    North Shore University Hospital

    Location: Manhasset Fall 2016 grade: C Spring 2016 grade: C
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    Location: Manhasset
    Fall 2016 grade: C
    Spring 2016 grade: C

    Peconic Bay Medical Center

    Location: Riverhead Fall 2016 grade: C Spring 2016 grade: D
    (Credit: Randee Daddona)

    Location: Riverhead
    Fall 2016 grade: C
    Spring 2016 grade: D

    Winthrop-University Hospital

    Location: Mineola Fall 2016 grade: C Spring 2016 grade: B
    (Credit: Ian J. Stark)

    Location: Mineola
    Fall 2016 grade: C
    Spring 2016 grade: B

    John T. Mather Memorial Hospital

    Location: Port Jefferson Fall 2016 grade: C Spring 2016 grade: A
    (Credit: Heather Walsh)

    Location: Port Jefferson
    Fall 2016 grade: C
    Spring 2016 grade: A

    Mercy Medical Center

    Location: Rockville Centre Fall 2016 grade: C Spring 2016 grade: B
    (Credit: Newsday/Michael E. Ach)

    Location: Rockville Centre
    Fall 2016 grade: C
    Spring 2016 grade: B

    Good Samaritan Hospital

    Location: West Islip Fall 2016 grade: C Spring 2016 grade: C
    (Credit: Ian J. Stark)

    Location: West Islip
    Fall 2016 grade: C
    Spring 2016 grade: C

    Northwell Health System - Plainview Hospital

    Location: Plainview Fall 2016 grade: C Spring 2016 grade: C
    (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein)

    Location: Plainview
    Fall 2016 grade: C
    Spring 2016 grade: C

    Stony Brook University Hospital

    Location: Stony Brook Fall 2016 grade: C Spring 2016 grade: F
    (Credit: James Carbone)

    Location: Stony Brook
    Fall 2016 grade: C
    Spring 2016 grade: F

    St. Joseph Hospital

    Location: Bethpage Fall 2016 grade: D Spring 2016 grade: C
    (Credit: Julie Cappiello)

    Location: Bethpage
    Fall 2016 grade: D
    Spring 2016 grade: C

