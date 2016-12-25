Leapfrog's fall 2016 hospital safety grades include 17 Long Island hospitals
Every spring and fall, The Leapfrog Group, a non-profit group dedicated to patient health and safety, grades hospitals nationwide on safety.
Seventeen Long Island hospitals were included in Leapfrog's Fall 2016 grades, released Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. See which hospitals maintained their grades, which ones dropped, and which ones raised their standings, according to the latest Leapfrog rankings.
Northwell Health System - Huntington Hospital(Credit: Ian J. Stark)
Location: Huntington
Fall 2016 grade: C
Spring 2016 grade: A
St. Francis Hospital(Credit: Charles Eckert)
Location: Roslyn
Fall 2016 grade: A
Spring 2016 grade: A
Eastern Long Island Hospital(Credit: Ian J. Stark)
Location: Greenport
Fall 2016 grade: B
Spring 2016 grade: B
St. Charles Hospital(Credit: Ian J. Stark)
Location: Port Jefferson
Fall 2016 grade: B
Spring 2016 grade: B
Southampton Hospital(Credit: Gordon M. Grant)
Location: Southampton
Fall 2016 grade: B
Spring 2016 grade: B
St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center(Credit: Ian J. Stark)
Location: Smithtown
Fall 2016 grade: B
Spring 2016 grade: B
Nassau University Medical Center(Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)
Location: East Meadow
Fall 2016 grade: C
Spring 2016 grade: C
Northwell Health System - Southside Hospital(Credit: Steve Pfost)
Location: Bay Shore
Fall 2016 grade: C
Spring 2016 grade: D
North Shore University Hospital(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)
Location: Manhasset
Fall 2016 grade: C
Spring 2016 grade: C
Peconic Bay Medical Center(Credit: Randee Daddona)
Location: Riverhead
Fall 2016 grade: C
Spring 2016 grade: D
Winthrop-University Hospital(Credit: Ian J. Stark)
Location: Mineola
Fall 2016 grade: C
Spring 2016 grade: B
John T. Mather Memorial Hospital(Credit: Heather Walsh)
Location: Port Jefferson
Fall 2016 grade: C
Spring 2016 grade: A
Mercy Medical Center(Credit: Newsday/Michael E. Ach)
Location: Rockville Centre
Fall 2016 grade: C
Spring 2016 grade: B
Good Samaritan Hospital(Credit: Ian J. Stark)
Location: West Islip
Fall 2016 grade: C
Spring 2016 grade: C
Northwell Health System - Plainview Hospital(Credit: Danielle Finkelstein)
Location: Plainview
Fall 2016 grade: C
Spring 2016 grade: C
Stony Brook University Hospital(Credit: James Carbone)
Location: Stony Brook
Fall 2016 grade: C
Spring 2016 grade: F
St. Joseph Hospital(Credit: Julie Cappiello)
Location: Bethpage
Fall 2016 grade: D
Spring 2016 grade: C
