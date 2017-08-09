Long Island health-care facilities are prominently listed in the annual rankings of Best Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, which compares more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions.

The magazine’s “Honor Roll” of top hospitals is led for the second year in a row by the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Medical centers in Manhattan that are affiliated with or have ties to Long Island hospitals also are on this year’s “Honor Roll.”

Mount Sinai Hospital, which is in merger talks with South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, is ranked No. 18 and NYU Langone Medical Center, with which NYU-Winthrop Hospital in Mineola is affiliated, is No. 19.

For the 11th consecutive year, St. Francis Hospital, The Heart Center in Flower Hill was recognized by the magazine as one of the top 50 hospitals in the country for cardiology and heart surgery. In addition, the hospital was rated among the best in the country for gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery.

“To be consistently rated one of the best hospitals in our region is a true testament to the emphasis our staff places on providing excellence in patient care,” Ruth E. Hennessey, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at St. Francis, said in a statement.

“As New York State’s only specialty designated heart hospital, we pride ourselves on offering state-of-the-art cardiac procedures, as well as leading-edge noncardiac care,” she said.

Long Island facilities ranked on the statewide list of Best Regional Hospitals are St. Francis is No. 5; NYU-Winthrop at No. 6, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and Stony Brook University Hospital tied for the No. 13 spot and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park at No. 16.

In addition, Huntington Hospital is ranked No. 17 in the state, South Nassau Communities Hospital is tied with two other facilities at No. 18, and John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson is at No. 21.

Rankings for the Island’s health-care facilities shifted somewhat on the Best Regional Hospitals rankings for the metro area, which U.S. News defines as including New York City and portions of New Jersey.

On the metro New York list, St. Francis is No. 6, followed by NYU-Winthrop at No. 7, North Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital tied for the No. 12 spot and Long Island Jewish Medical Center at No.15.

In addition, Huntington Hospital is ranked No. 16 on the metro New York list, South Nassau Communities Hospital is tied with five other facilities at the No. 17 spot and John T. Mather Memorial Hospital is No. 25.