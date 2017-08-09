Salmonella has sickened 36 people in New York State after they ate maradol papayas traced to a farm in southern Mexico, health officials said.

The outbreak, first reported two weeks ago, has sickened 109 people in 16 states as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Three cases have been reported in Suffolk County, according to News 12 Long Island.

Figures from other localities, including Nassau County, were not immediately available.

The Associated Press reported that one New York City resident has died after eating the tainted papaya.

The Carioca de Campeche farm in Campeche, Mexico, appears to be the likely source, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Monday. The farm is on the Gulf of Mexico side of the Yucatán Peninsula.

Cases in New York State have nearly tripled since the last report on July 21, and New Jersey cases have more than doubled to 26. Virginia has had 11 cases, Pennsylvania seven and Maryland has had six.

Connecticut and Minnesota each have had four cases, and Massachusetts has had three.

Iowa, Kentucky, North Carolina and Oklahoma have reported two cases, and Delaware, Louisiana Michigan and Wisconsin have had one each.

The FDA said it is working with Mexican food safety authorities to conduct inspections and other follow-up activities.

The Campeche farm has been added to an import alert, which allows FDA field personnel to stop fresh produce from entering the United States from the farm until proves it has resolved issues that caused the bacterial contamination.

It was not immediately clear how the papaya was contaminated, an FDA spokesman said.

The CDC said laboratory evidence using genetic testing has connected some of the illnesses to papaya from the farm.

So far the Caribena, Cavi and Valery brands of maradol papayas have been recalled, but the CDC now recommends that consumers not eat, restaurants not serve and retailers not sell maradol papayas from Mexico.

With The Associated Press