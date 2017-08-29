A former emergency room employee of Northwell Health Tuesday filed a complaint with the state Division of Human Rights, charging she was unlawfully terminated because she was suspected of leaking patient information about singer Justin Bieber to the media, her attorney said.
Kelly Lombardo, who had worked at the hospital system since 2007 as an ER representative, was fired in June after there...
