Long Islanders planning to visit Europe this summer and who have not been vaccinated for measles are advised to do so before traveling, according to health officials from Nassau University Medical Center.

Dr. Victor Politi, the center’s chief executive, pointed to related health notices issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, advising travelers to take special care, particularly those visiting France, Belgium, Germany, Italy and Romania.

Described as ‘the most contagious of all diseases” by the CDC, measles spreads through coughs and sneezes, infecting an estimated nine out of 10 susceptible people who are exposed in close contact.

According to the CDC, measles “starts with fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and sore throat,” followed by a rash that then spreads over the body.

“Most measles cases in the United States are contracted from abroad and brought back,” Politi said Thursday in a statement. “Our goal is to not only protect travelers from contracted infectious disease, but also protect the people back home once those travelers return.”

According to the CDC, there were reports this year of 108 people from 11 states, New York included, coming down with measles, from January through mid-June.

Last year saw 70 cases, with 188 in 2015.

In 2014, the country saw 667 cases, a record number since the elimination of measles was documented in 2000, the CDC said.

The state department of health advises those who are concerned about being susceptible to check with a doctor.

Those born before 1957 are likely to have been exposed and would be immune, health officials said. Those “born between 1957 and 1971 when vaccines weren’t as reliable,” should check with a doctor.