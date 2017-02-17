Joseph Eaderoso 48, Valley Stream Occupation Math teacher in the Malverne school district Height 5-foot-6 Before 260 Oct. 2015 After 188 Feb. 2017

HIS STORY

Joseph Eaderoso, overweight his whole life, said he was skeptical when his doctor told him he should see a nutritionist. “I thought, ‘OK, here we go. Now I’m going to have to change my whole lifestyle.’ ” Though he loved pasta and pizza, he got excited about his visits to nutritionist Briana Galiardo. “Once I got going, there was no looking back,” he said.

Galiardo prescribed a food plan of high quality proteins, fruits, vegetables, healthy fats and limited amounts of low glycemic whole grain carbohydrates, along with regular exercise.

Eaderoso says he lost 20 pounds the first month, and in total 72 pounds in 12 months. He wants to lose an additional 10 pounds. “I feel so much better about myself, and I have such energy. It’s made me more confident in myself and in my teaching. But I know these last 10 pounds will be tough,” he said. Eaderoso says he likes being able to buy regular-sized clothes now. He also added that his faith played a big part in his weight loss success.

HIS DIET

Breakfast is a protein shake and coffee. Lunch can be turkey breast on low-calorie bread, a piece of fruit and low-calorie yogurt. Dinner is usually a lean meat like grilled chicken, a green salad and steamed vegetables. He snacks on a 100-calorie cookie pack, an 80-calorie Fudgsicle bar or a 100-calorie bag of Skinny Pop popcorn. He drinks no-calorie flavored carbonated beverages.

HIS EXERCISE

Eaderoso hits the gym three to four times a week and does strength training with weights and a combination of running and walking on a treadmill for 30 to 35 minutes. One night a week he joins his colleagues at a core body training class where he does exercises like crunches, pushups and squat thrusts.

HIS ADVICE

“Stick with a plan. The exercise is great, but it’s more about putting healthy foods in your body. Be selective about the foods you eat.”