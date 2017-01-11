Medical marijuana will soon be available directly from the greenhouse to patients’ front doors, with the New York Health Department’s approval of its first home delivery program.
Vireo Health, one of the state’s five registered organizations, announced Wednesday that home deliveries will start within 90 days. The program will launch on Long Island and in Westchester and all five New York City boroughs.
“Home delivery will not only help us to improve upon current services, but to also expand our reach to those patients who are unable to travel,” Vireo chief medical officer Stephen Dahmer said in a news release.
The state’s remaining registered organizations, Bloomfield Industries, Columbia Care NY, Etain and Pharmacann have yet to announce home delivery.
This development follows the Health Department’s August announcement that it would evaluate allowing home delivery to serve severely ill patients who are unable to travel.
Security and safety are issues that registered organizations are considering carefully. Under Vireo’s program, all deliveries will be managed exclusively by two of its employees, and company-owned vehicles will be equipped with safety features such as GPS tracking devices.
