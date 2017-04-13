Scott Scheinson 27, Oceanside Occupation Elementary school music teacher Height 5-foot-11 Before 250, January 2009 After 165, April 2017

HIS STORY

Scott Scheinson said he was always known as the big kid in school. But when he saw friends from high school during a break from his first semester at college, they all noticed how much weight he’d gained. He also discovered he’d outgrown a size XL T-shirt and now needed a size 2XL. “I thought to myself, ‘What’s next? A 3XL, a 4XL?’ This isn’t normal for a 19-year-old,’ ” Scheinson said.

He returned to college and started using a treadmill and ate salads for lunch and dinner. “I didn’t know how to eat healthy. I thought eating salads would fix everything and make me thin,” he said.

Scheinson had gotten down to between 190 and 200 when he heard from a friend about the “21 Day Fix,” a program of portion control (made easy with color-coded food containers), healthy eating (what to put in the containers) and exercise (a DVD explains). “At first, I thought it was silly, with these red containers, yellow containers . . . but he convinced me to do it, and I lost 10 pounds,” Scheinson said.

On a second 21-day cycle he lost five more pounds and became inspired by his sister, a runner about to do a half-marathon. “I was standing at the finish line, watching these people come through, thinking, ‘I want to do that, but I can’t run a mile, never mind a half-marathon,’ ” Scheinson said. His sister signed him up for a 5k race six months away. He started training and did that race, and over time a 4-mile race, a 10k, a half-marathon and then the Long Island Marathon. “My first goal was to finish and then finish under four hours. I did it in three hours and 50 minutes.” He has since run the New York City Marathon and plans to run his second Long Island Marathon in May.

HIS DIET

Scheinson has a protein shake for breakfast, and turkey or cold cuts on flatbread for lunch, plus an apple. Dinner is usually a protein — chicken, fish or a burger — over brown rice with vegetables. He snacks on apples or pretzels and has sweets occasionally, such as a scoop of Nestle’s chocolate chips, but he doesn’t regularly keep them around. “You need to have cheat days, too. If you don’t, you’ll be miserable.”

HIS EXERCISE

Training for the marathon, Scheinson runs three to six miles three times a week, and 8 to 20 miles once a week.

He also does upper-body and lower-body training at a gym twice a week and a spin class once or twice a month.

HIS ADVICE

“Have a plan. Stay motivated and focused on your goals, and you’ll reach them.”