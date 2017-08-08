Lake Ronkonkoma Beach, closed most recently to swimming on July 25 due to bacteria levels, has been reopened, Suffolk County health officials said Tuesday.
Samples show that water quality there now meets state standards, the health department said.
The beach was first closed on May 26, then reopened and closed again several times this summer, a health department spokeswoman said.
Bay Shore’s Benjamin Beach, closed to swimming July 20, remains closed, as samples show bacteria levels remain unacceptable.
Suffolk County Health Commissioner James Tomarken has said in news releases that swimming in bacteria-contaminated water can lead to gastrointestinal illness, and eye, ear, nose and throat infections.
For further information on beach closings and openings, call Suffolk’s beach hotline at 631-852-5822.
