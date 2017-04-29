For years, Adelphi University professor Jean Harris had expired medicine in her bathroom.

After she heard this week that the university was collecting unused drugs, she threw the pills and medical creams into a plastic bag and on Saturday morning deposited them into a tall cardboard box on campus.

“I’m starting to get young nieces and nephews coming over . . .,” said Harris, a professor of health studies. “The little ones might think the cream is a tube of paint, something to play with. I wanted this out of the house.”

The drop-off site at Adelphi’s University Center was among a few dozen Long Island locations participating in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s 13th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, held twice a year.

Adelphi got a head-start on Friday, when more students, faculty and staff are on campus. The university collected 60 pounds of medicine on Friday, said Greta Tiberia, a social worker at Adelphi who coordinates the campus’s take-back event.

“They’re in people’s medicine cabinets — maybe a loved one passed on — and they have extra meds they don’t know what to do with,” she said. “We have an opportunity to collect it and make sure it gets disposed of properly.”

The DEA collects the medicine from the various sites and incinerates it.

Medicine in the garbage could end up in kids’ hands, Tiberia said.

Flushing it down the toilet is environmentally dangerous, said Gayle Insler, a biology professor at Adelphi who Saturday brought in 15 medicines that had been used by her 88-year-old mother who died in November.

“I knew this could end up in the water supply,” Insler said.

Cesspools and septic tanks can leak, so medicine eventually can leach into groundwater, some of which ends up in the underground aquifers that are the source of Long Island’s drinking water, she said.

A 2006 federal study found that 40 percent of Suffolk County groundwater samples that were collected had small levels of pharmaceuticals.

Sewage systems transport toilet water with pharmaceuticals to the ocean or sound, where children and fish caught for food swim, Insler said. The water passes through treatment plants, “but you’re treating for sewage principally,” not for medicine, she said.

Harris was glad to finally get rid of the long-expired medicine.

“I knew I shouldn’t flush it down the toilet, throw it out or throw it in the sink,” she said. “So it just sat in the house. This is the proper way to dispose of it.”

The take-back event at Adelphi and many other locations runs until 2 p.m. Saturday. Some sites are open later, such as the one at Marjorie R. Post Community Park in Massapequa, which ends at 3 p.m.

For a list of locations and for sites — including many Long Island police stations — that collect drugs year-round, visit deadiversion.usdoj.gov on the Drug Enforcement Administration website.