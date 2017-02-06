Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead announced last week they have named a new medical director.
According to hospital officials, Dr. Jean Cacciabaudo was named to the position. Cacciabaudo, who trained at New York Medical College, will take over the job from Dr. Richard Kubiak, who left the job to return to faculty practice in the PBMC Medical Group.
“I am looking forward to the challenge of bringing a new focus on advanced medical services to the East End,” said Cacciabaudo.
Cacciabaudo previously served as chief of cardiology at Southside Hospital, and director of nuclear cardiology and associate medical director at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
The new medical director is joining the Peconic Bay Medical Center as it prepares to break ground on a $60 million critical care tower that will feature a rooftop helipad and cardiac catheterization and intensive care suites.
