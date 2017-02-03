Southampton High School will undergo a “deep clean” this weekend as a precaution after a mother on Friday reported her son may have a MRSA infection, a school official said.

The bacterial infection is suspected but has not been confirmed by test results, said Nicholas J. Dyno, the interim superintendent. There is no “immediate public threat,” he said in an online post Friday to the school community.

“We got a call from a parent who said her child is not feeling well and is being treated and that they’re going to be testing for it,” Dyno said.

MRSA, or methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, is a bacterium that is resistant to many antibiotics and can be spread by contact. Some people carry MRSA without any ill effects but the bacterium can cause a range of problems, from skin infections to life-threatening reactions to the infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dyno said common areas, such as the cafeteria, will undergo the intensive cleaning even though the student’s infection has not been confirmed as MRSA.

“We’re being overly cautious,” he said.

He posted a notification on the district’s website, along with a link to the CDC’s page on MRSA.

“Please be assured, the district has been in contact with the Suffolk County Health Department and is following recommended procedures to help protect students and staff from developing a MRSA infection in the school setting,” the post read. “Our janitorial staff will perform a deep clean of the high school this weekend.”

County health department spokeswoman Grace Kelly-McGovern said people with MRSA infections should keep the area covered to prevent the bacteria’s spread. Health regulations do not require schools to report MRSA cases unless there are at least two cases, she said.