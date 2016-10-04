A ribbon-cutting ceremony for a state-of-the-art primary care medical center for seniors and children, which also is geared toward reducing emergency room visits, is set for Tuesday, state and Nassau County officials said.
The 38,000 square-feet facility at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow is expected to serve more than 300,000 annually, the hospital said in a news release.
The Primary Care Center has three divisions — Pediatric and Adolescent, Women’s Health Center and an Adult Medicine and Wellness Center — with 55 treatment rooms as well as a children’s game room, officials said.
The center is expected to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits by 25 percent, officials said. Overuse of emergency rooms is responsible for more than $38 billion in spending annually in the nation, according to the release.
Funding for the facility, which unites specialty care and primary care in one place, comes from the State of New York.
Expected to attend Tuesday’s opening ceremony are Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, Nassau University Medical Center chief executive Dr. Vic Politi and state Sen. Kemp Hannon (R-Garden City), chair of the Health Committee.
