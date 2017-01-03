A college student enlisted by Long Island doctors in an undercover study found that retailers readily sell muscle-building supplements containing creatine to minors, even though medical organizations have warned that such dietary aids pose dangers for teenagers.

The student, who is 20 and posed as a 15-year-old, found that retailers both sell and recommend muscle-building products to underage purchasers. His name was not disclosed.

The research project by doctors at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park aimed at finding out whether popular sports performance substances containing creatine would be sold to teens. Their report was published in the journal Pediatrics.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Sports Medicine strongly advise that growing youngsters should not use creatine, a naturally occurring compound involved in the body’s energy production.

The student phoned 244 retail health food stores and inquired about the products containing creatine. More than two-thirds of sales attendants at the retail outlets told him to give the products a try, and three-quarters of them said a 15-year-old could buy the products, the report said.

In addition, male sales attendants were more likely than female attendants to recommend the products without prompting from the student.

“There is no law against selling it to minors, but there is a potential health risk,” said Dr. Andrew Adesman, chief of developmental and behavioral medicine at Cohen Children’s Medical Center and one of the report’s authors. “Our hope was that retailers would be well-informed. Obviously, we were frustrated and disappointed.”

Dr. Ruth Milanaik, also a specialist in developmental and behavioral pediatrics, led the investigation.

Adesman and Milanaik urged retailers and state legislators to consider banning the sale of products containing creatine to minors.

Adesman said the new research can help parents understand that supplements are not always safe products.

“Hopefully, parents will be better informed,” he said. “Stores can’t sell cigarettes to minors, so why should they sell creatine?”