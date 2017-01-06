Robyn Ryan 37, Selden Occupation Materials coordinator at a scented print materials company Height 5-foot-10 Before 257 August 2015 Current 182 December 2017

HER STORY

Ryan says she’s always been taller than her peers but as a kid she felt big all over. “When I look back, I realize I wasn’t overweight but just felt like I was.”

She says she was very down on herself after her second pregnancy. “I hated the way I looked anyway, but then I was asked to be in a wedding. I was mortified . . . but it actually pushed me to do something about my weight,” says Ryan.

She headed to a Weight Watchers meeting on her lunch break one August day in 2015. “I decided I just had to do it. I knew that it worked.” It did and it has. She has missed few meetings in 16 months. “I haven’t eliminated a lot. I just eat sensible portions, and I’m very aware of everything I eat. I still have pizza, I just account for it with my points.”

Ryan says the changes haven’t been just in her appearance. “I’m happier. I’m doing things I’ve never done before. This summer I jumped off a cliff into a lake — something I never thought I’d do. I’m also running, which I never liked. I run faster now than I did as kid.” She has completed two 5k races and is signed up for a third.

HER DIET

Ryan has Rice Krispies with blackberries, bananas and fat-free milk for breakfast. She drinks unsweetened iced tea in the morning and water the rest of the day. Lunch is usually a green salad with apples, turkey, raisins, and celery, which she prepares in advance so she can just “grab and go.” She makes her own salad dressing from apple cider vinegar, olive oil, ground coriander, and salt and pepper. Dinner is typically grilled chicken with a vegetable and any kind of side dish, even potatoes or noodles. For dessert, she has sugar-free Jello pudding. “I still eat the same things but just portion them out better, plus I eat on a small plate,” says Ryan.

She snacks on an apple with Mini Babybel cheese or Skinny Pop popcorn.

HER EXERCISE

Ryan runs outdoors for 30 to 60 minutes three times a week. She does 20 minutes of Pilates on three other days a week.

HER ADVICE

“Find people who have the same issues as you. I get a lot out of my Weight Watchers meetings. It starts my week and helps me get through hard times. This weight loss has changed my life. I know it’s a lifetime change this time.”