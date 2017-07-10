Shirley Beach in Shirley has been closed to swimming as a result of higher than acceptable levels of bacteria, Suffolk County health officials said Monday.
Copiague Harbor Beach in Copiague remains closed for the same reason.
Beaches will reopen after testing shows bacteria counts have dropped to acceptable levels, officials said.
The following beaches have been opened to swimming, as recent samples show water quality to be acceptable: Fiddlers Green Association Beach in Lloyd Harbor and Benjamins Beach, Bay Shore.
Swimming in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat, Dr. James Tomarken, Suffolk County commissioner of health, said in a news release.
For the latest information on affected beaches in Suffolk, call the bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822.
