A sophomore on the Stony Brook University softball team is undergoing treatment for an inoperable brain tumor, according to officials at the school.

In July, Danielle Kemp, 19, was hit in the head by a pitch while playing in a summer softball league. When Kemp began feeling dizzy and had trouble keeping her balance, doctors tested her for a concussion. Instead, an MRI revealed the cancerous brain tumor, Kemp’s uncle, Bradley Taylor, said. Doctors cannot surgically remove the extremely rare tumor, called a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, because of its location.

Kemp, who played 28 games for the Seawolves last season, began radiation therapy Aug. 29 and will receive treatment Monday through Friday for six weeks, said Taylor, who lives in the house next door to the Kemp family in Milford.

In her hometown, people are showing their support for Kemp by wearing blue bracelets that read “Danni Strong.”

Kemp was a standout athlete at her high school, Joseph A. Foran, where she earned all-conference and All-State accolades as a catcher and shortstop. It was announced Wednesday that Kemp had also won the 2016 Chelsea Cohen Courage Award, which recognizes young athletes from Connecticut who exhibit strength in facing life-altering obstacles, the Milford Mirror reported.

A tweet posted by the Foran student newspaper shows faculty and staff at Kemp’s old high school, Joseph A. Foran, showing off their bracelets with the caption: “Foran is wearing blue to support you, #DanniKemp.”

Stony Brook student athletes have taken to social media to support Kemp in her bout against cancer.

Omar King, Stony Brook’s running backs coach, wrote on Twitter: “We’re #ALLIN to be there for our family and friend #DanielleKemp.”

Stony Brook teammate, infielder Caroline Seeberg, tweeted: “Please send my amazing friend and teammate some love and support. She is one hell of a fighter!”

On Facebook, Kemp described herself as a “fighter” and wrote that she wanted to “ease people’s minds that I am in good spirits,” according to CTPost.com. “I just figured the more prayers and positive thoughts I receive, the better I will be.”