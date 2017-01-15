Free classes to help Suffolk County residents kick cigarette smoking habits will be offered into the spring in four locations.
The county’s “Learn to Be ... Tobacco Free” program helps participants break their addiction with the help of counseling, planning, support and medications, if warranted.
“We know more than ever about what works and what doesn’t,” Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken said in a statement. “Studies have shown that smokers who try to quit smoking using a combination of behavioral support and medicine are three times more likely to be successful than those who try to stop smoking without support.”
Classes will be held on Tuesdays at HRHCare in Shirley, 550 Montauk Hwy., from Feb. 7 to March 14, and at the Suffolk County Department of Health in the North County Complex Building at 725 Veterans Hwy. in Hauppauge from Feb. 14 to March 21.
Thursday classes will be held at HRHCare in Coram, 82 Middle Country Rd., from Feb. 2 to March 9, and at the Long Island Cancer Help and Wellness Center at 32 Park Ave. in Bay Shore from Feb. 23 to March 30.
“Reunions” for participants are also scheduled for about a month after the classes end.
All classes run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. A nominal fee will be charged for medications for medically eligible participants, officials said.
For more information or to register for the classes in Shirley or Bay Shore, call 631-853-3187; for Hauppauge and Coram, call 631-853-2928.
