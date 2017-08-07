Suffolk health officials on Monday said they have closed Seaview Association Beach on Fire Island and that Lake Ronkonkoma remains off limits due to high levels of bacteria in the water.
Officials said the locations will reopen for bathing once bacteria counts fall to safe levels.
Suffolk County Health Commissioner James Tomarken, in a news release announcing the closures, said the waters are closed to bathing because bacteria-contaminated water can lead to gastrointestinal illness, and eye, ear, nose and throat infections.
Officials said residents may call the bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822 or the Department’s Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 during normal business hours for more information.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.