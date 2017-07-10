Suffolk County has scheduled both ground and aerial spraying this week, weather permitting, with an eye toward mosquito and larvae control, county health officials said Monday.

Ground spraying using the pesticide Anvil is planned Tuesday from 6 to 10 p.m. for all streets in Davis Park and Point O’Woods on Fire Island and for 7 to 11:30 p.m. in Gilgo Beach, West Gilgo Beach and the Town of Babylon’s Cedar Beach Park, officials said.

The chances of experiencing health effects from the ground spraying are “quite low,” the health department said, but children and pregnant women should avoid exposure by staying clear of the area during and at least 30 minutes after spraying.

Among the protective measures the department suggests are closing doors, windows and air-conditioning vents before spraying and keeping them closed 30 minutes afterward.

In addition to being annoying, some mosquitoes’ bites can transmit West Nile virus to people.

There’s also concern about the Zika virus, which can be transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito, not yet found in New York State.

However, a related species, Aedes albopictus, also known as the Asian tiger, is active in the downstate region, Long Island included, and “may be able to effectively transmit the virus,” health officials said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Also planned for Tuesday through Thursday is aerial spraying of area salt marshes — with an eye on controlling mosquito larvae, Suffolk health officials said.

Marshes in areas of the towns of Babylon, Islip, Brookhaven, Southampton, East Hampton, Riverhead and Southold are to be sprayed Tuesday through Thursday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., weather permitting, with the pesticides VectoBac 12AS Liquid Concentrate and Altosid Liquid Larvicide Concentrate, officials said.

Precautions are not necessary, health officials said, as “the helicopter will be flying at a very low level over marsh areas and taking other precautions to control airborne drift into inhabited areas.” Also, the pesticides that are being used “have no significant human toxicity,” they said.