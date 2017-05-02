Suffolk County vector control is planning to spray salt marshes Wednesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. to target mosquito larvae, county health department officials said.
The pesticides VectoBac 12AS liquid concentrate and Altosid liquid larvicide concentrate are to be sprayed, weather permitting, over marsh areas by helicopter at low altitude, officials said.
County officials said that residents don’t need to take precautions as any human exposure is unlikely and the pesticide has “no significant human toxicity.”
Spraying is to be conducted in areas of the towns of Babylon, Islip, Brookhaven, Southampton, Riverhead and Southold.
Besides being annoying, some mosquitoes’ bites can transmit West Nile virus to people.
Learn more about the county’s mosquito control program at suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/PublicWorks/VectorMosquitoControl.aspx
