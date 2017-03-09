When Janet Silva arrived at the Cohen Children’s Medical Center in November, she covered her face with a scarf and would not look doctors in the eye. The 12-year-old girl from Gambia was afraid to show the six-pound tumor in her jaw that hampered her ability to breathe, speak and eat.

Now Janet is preparing to return home, free of her tumor and able to speak and eat normally, thanks to a group of doctors at the hospital.

Dr. David Hoffman, director of the oral and maxillofacial surgery division at Staten Island University Hospital, and a team of four other surgeons performed a 10-hour surgery pro-bono to remove the tumor on Jan. 16.

“For a tumor to grow to this size is extremely unique,” Hoffman said. “You never see this kind of thing.”

Hoffman had received a picture of Janet last August, and knew the tumor would have to be removed as soon as possible, or it would completely cut off Janet’s ability to eat, breathe and speak.

He assembled a team of surgeons and reached out to the Global Medical Relief Fund, a Staten-Island based charity that arranged for transportation, housing and travel visas for Janet and her mother Phillomena Silva.

The size of the tumor made the surgery difficult. The surgeons planned each step using a computer simulation. Because the tumor was so large, the room for error was large, and the doctors wanted to make sure Janet would not suffer too much blood loss.

About 30 nurses, doctors and resident physicians each performed a different task throughout the successful surgery, which took place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, normally a day off for many in the group.

Just a week later, they all noticed a sizable difference in Janet’s behavior.

“It’s like a fairy tale,” Hoffman said. “She was lost to the world, and the surgery turned a light on for her. The highlight came when she started talking. This is why you become a doctor.”

For Janet, who has learned to speak basic English before heading back to Gambia with her mother, the experience helped her realize a new dream.

“I want to be a doctor,” she said.