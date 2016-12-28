Top ranked Long Island, NYC hospitals by patients, according to U.S. Department of Health
Every year, the Department of Health compiles rankings from patients on their hospital experiences. Patients weigh in on their overall experience and whether they would recommend them to friends and family.
Of Long Island and New York City hospitals, St. Joseph Hospital raised its grade the most from 2015 to 2016 in both categories. Plainview Hospital had the most significant drop in patient ratings, while Franklin Hospital fell the most in recommendations.
See how patients rated and recommended Long Island and New York City hospitals in 2016. Ratings are shown for percentages of patients who ranked hospitals a 9 or 10 out of 10 and the percentages of patients who would recommend them to others.
