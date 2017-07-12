Subscribe
    HealthNews

    U.S. News & World Report's best children's hospitals in New York area

      Newsday.com staff

    U.S. News & World Report recently released their rankings of the best children's hospitals in the nation.
    Among those hospitals were nine New York City-area hospitals, including two on Long Island.
    Here are the rankings of each hospital and the fields in which they have been nationally recognized, according to the 2017 numbers.

    1. New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell

    Location: Manhattan National rankings: New York-Presbyterian University Hospital
    (Credit: AFP / Getty Images)

    Location: Manhattan
    National rankings: New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell was nationally ranked in 10 children's specialties, including No. 9 in pediatric diabetes and endocrinology, and No. 10 in both pediatric cardiology and heart surgery and pediatric gastroenterology and GI surgery.

    2. Cohen Children's Medical Center

    Location: New Hyde Park New York ranking: No.
    (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang)


    Location: New Hyde Park

    New York ranking: No. 2

    National rankings: Cohen Children's Medical Center was nationally ranked in nine children's specialties, including No. 9 in pediatric urology, No. 19 in neonatology and No. 23 in pediatric neurology and neurosurgery.

    3. The Children's Hospital at Montefiore

    Location: Bronx National rankings: Montefiore Medical Center is
    (Credit: Google)

    Location: Bronx
    National rankings: Montefiore Medical Center is nationally ranked in seven children's specialties, including No. 23 in pediatric orthopedics, No. 24 in pediatric nephrology and No. 37 in pediatric cancer.

    4. Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital

    Location: Manhattan National rankings: Mount Sinai Kravis Children's
    Buy photo
    (Credit: Charles Eckert)

    Location: Manhattan
    National rankings: Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital is nationally ranked in six children's specialties, including No. 16 in pediatric diabetes and endocrinology, No. 23 in pediatric gastroenterology and GI surgery and No. 27 in pediatric neurology and neurosurgery.

    5. NYU Winthrop Hospital Children's Medical Center

    Location: Mineola New York ranking: No. 5 National
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)


    Location: Mineola

    New York ranking: No. 5

    National rankings: NYU Winthrop Hospital Children's Medical Center was nationally ranked in three children's specialties, including No. 29 in pediatric diabetes and endocrinology, No. 30 in pediatric pulmonology and No. 47 in pediatric urology.

    6. Bristol-Myers Squibb Children's Hospital at RWJ University Hospital

    Location: New Brunswick, N.J. National rankings: Bristol-Myers Squibb
    (Credit: Google)

    Location: New Brunswick, N.J.
    National rankings: Bristol-Myers Squibb Children's Hospital at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital was nationally ranked in pediatric urology.

    7. Claire Tow Pediatric Pavilion at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

    Location: Manhattan National rankings: Claire Tow Pediatric Pavilion
    (Credit: Google)

    Location: Manhattan
    National rankings: Claire Tow Pediatric Pavilion at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center was nationally ranked in pediatric cancer.

    8. Hospital for Special Surgery

    Location: Manhattan National rankings: Hospital for special surgery
    (Credit: Google)

    Location: Manhattan
    National rankings: Hospital for special surgery was nationally ranked in pediatric orthopedics.

    9. Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center

    Location: Hackensack, N.J. National rankings: Hospital for special
    (Credit: Google)

    Location: Hackensack, N.J.
    National rankings: Hospital for special surgery was nationally ranked in pediatric neurology and neurosurgery.

