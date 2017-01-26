Susan Frank 53, Shirley Occupation Print production coordinator Height 5-foot-6 Before 223 Oct. 2015 Current 156 Jan 2016

HER STORY

Frank has gotten so adept at managing her Weight Watchers points that, as a home-brewer of beer, she can incorporate her American blonde and Belgian blonde brews into her points allowance.

Franks says she was “thin as a rail” until age 13 or so. But from that age on, and following the path of other family members, she battled a lifelong weight problem. A sedentary desk job compounded the situation.

But something clicked in January 2016. “I found myself shopping for a clothes size that I found completely unacceptable. I told myself, ‘This is it. I need to get it together. I’m not getting any younger.” Frank says growing up, her whole family was always dieting, and, therefore, Weight Watchers cookbooks were always lying around. “It’s not like I didn’t know how to do it. I had taken health and nutrition classes in college. I just wasn’t doing it,” says Frank. When Frank saw a colleague getting results from weekly Weight Watchers meetings, she jumped on board and has lost weight every week for six months. Her total weight loss is more than 65 pounds. She’s enjoying wearing smaller sizes and having increased energy. Frank says she wants to lose another 10 to 15 pounds.

HER DIET

Susan Frank has lost more than 60 pounds on Weight Watchers. She is photographed at the Newsday photo studio on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

Frank has coffee and Cheerios for breakfast, sometimes with 1 percent low-fat milk and sometimes dry. Midmorning she has two cups of Skinny Girl popcorn or an apple with Bonbel light cheese. Lunch is sometimes a Weight Watchers entree or a chicken breast wrap with lettuce, tomato and bacon (she skips an afternoon snack if she has the chicken wrap). Dinner is sometimes spaghetti squash and sauce and other vegetables or grilled salmon with vegetables. “If I stay within my points, I can have whatever I want,” says Frank.

HER EXERCISE

Frank runs for 40 minutes three nights a week and does stretching exercises every morning to benefit her back and legs. She recently joined a gym and does cardio exercises three days a week and strength training two days a week.

HER ADVICE

“Take care of yourself first, then you can take care of the world.”