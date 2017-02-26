Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 37° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    HealthNews

    Winthrop’s program using HMR helps LI man drop 110 pounds

    Updated
    By  ann.smukler@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Frank Domnisch, 58, of North Babylon,is pictured in

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Frank Domnisch, 58, of North Babylon,is pictured in April 2016, when he weighed about 310 pounds, and in a more recent photo, showing off his 110-pound weight loss. (Credit: Domnisch Family Photo / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    HIS STORY

    It was one of Frank Domnisch’s business clients who told him about Winthrop University Hospital’s weight management program after the client lost 70 pounds on it. The program uses HMR (Health Management Resources) weight management products. “I looked it up online and called. They sent me paperwork and got me started. It’s a medically supervised program, and you’re required to get...

    Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access

    Log in

    There's more to the story! Subscribe now.

    Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH

    Join Now

    To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in

    To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Foley nursing home sale: Behind closed doors LI nursing home citations Handful of pills FDA warnings on dietary supplements Paramedic Bruno Fernandini prepares a room for the See how your hospital compares