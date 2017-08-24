A single winning ticket purchased in Massachusetts has won the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing, officials said.
The winning Powerball numbers are 6, 7, 16, 23, 26, and the Powerball number is 4.
The Massachusetts State Lottery tweeted early Thursday that the single ticket was sold at Handy Variety in Watertown.
Hours before Wednesday night’s $758 million...
