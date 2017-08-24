Subscribe
    Lottery: Single ticket wins $758.7M Powerball jackpot

    Updated
    By  laura.blasey@newsday.com, lisa.irizarry@newsday.com

    Doreen Nelson, of Lindenhurst, with the Powerball ticket

    Doreen Nelson, of Lindenhurst, with the Powerball ticket she purchased at the Maulik and Chandni Stationery store in Lindenhurst on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017.

    A single winning ticket purchased in Massachusetts has won the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing, officials said.

    The winning Powerball numbers are 6, 7, 16, 23, 26, and the Powerball number is 4.

    The Massachusetts State Lottery tweeted early Thursday that the single ticket was sold at Handy Variety in Watertown.

