Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers were 25, 17, 71, 9, and 63. The megaball was 4.

This weekend’s Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to a whopping $323 million. After rolling 27 times without a jackpot winner, state lottery officials said it is now one of the 10 largest in the history of the game.

The largest, a 2012 $656 million payout, was split between three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland. The latest round has produced five $1-million tickets, sold from stores in Holbrook, Hicksville and Manhattan, but none have taken the jackpot. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 258,890,850.

Tickets are $1 each and can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Friday, ahead of an 11 p.m. drawing.

Those who prefer Powerball also have a chance at a multimillion dollar jackpot this weekend. Powerball has rolled 15 times since June 14 without a jackpot winner. A ticket sold in New Hyde Park won $1 million in a July 22 drawing but has yet to be claimed.

The jackpot ahead of Saturday’s drawing is currently valued at $286 million.

Officials said $2 tickets can be purchased until 10 p.m. Saturday, ahead of a 10:59 p.m. drawing.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, according to the New York Lottery.