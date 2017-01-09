A Lindenhurst man is the owner of a winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth $29,090 that was sold at a King Kullen in the village, a New York Lottery spokeswoman said Monday.
Last week, before the prize had been claimed, lottery officials had urged anyone who bought a Take 5 ticket to check to see if they had a winner, noting tickets expire one year after the game’s drawing.
The top prize ticket in the Jan. 2 Take 5 drawing was sold at the supermarket’s 600 N. Wellwood Ave. store with the winning numbers 3, 5, 20, 22 and 36.
The lottery on Monday identified the winner as Richard Nicosia, a retired Grand Union employee who has been married to his wife, Marion, for 68 years.
“He went into the lottery’s Long Island customer service center on Friday,” New York Lottery spokeswoman Carolyn Hapeman aid in a telephone interview. She said Nicosia will net $19,251.
Nicosia was not immediately available for comment, but Hapeman said that in an interview with lottery officials he called Take 5 “his game” and that he plays daily.
The five winning numbers for Take 5 are drawn from a set of 39 available numbers every day at 11:21 p.m.
“He said he saw the numbers on TV and knew he was a winner,” Hapeman said. “I just can’t think of anything more exciting than watching TV for ‘your game’ and then seeing your numbers come up.”
