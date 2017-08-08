Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be for a whopping $350 million jackpot and tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m., according to the New York Lottery.

At $350 million, the jackpot is among the 10 largest in Mega Millions history. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was a 2012 $656 million payout that was split between three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

Five of the winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of 1 to 75 and the Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of 1 to 15. A player must match all six numbers to win the jackpot.

The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. on select lottery draw stations.

A Mega Millions prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

