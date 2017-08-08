Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing will be for a whopping $350 million jackpot and tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m., according to the New York Lottery.
At $350 million, the jackpot is among the 10 largest in Mega Millions history. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was a 2012 $656 million payout that was split between three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.
Five of the winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of 1 to 75 and the Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of 1 to 15. A player must match all six numbers to win the jackpot.
The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. on select lottery draw stations.
A Mega Millions prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.