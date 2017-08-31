Here’s a tip one guy might have for anyone wavering on going out to buy that weekly lottery ticket: If your spouse is nudging you, then better hop to it.

That’s as Juan Mendez, a 45-year-old Manhattan warehouse manager, and his wife might not now be in the market for a new home — one with a swimming pool — if he had not heeded her encouragement to go buy their traditional Friday-after-work tickets, the lottery said.

Mendez was one of three winners receiving ceremonial checks Friday totaling $16.7 million at a New York Lottery presentation at Resorts World Casino in Queens.

The Manhattan resident said that “it’s kind of funny, because that particular Friday I didn’t really feel like going out to buy our tickets,” and “I’m sure glad my wife convinced me to go.”

It was at Milena Pharmacy on Broadway in Manhattan that he bought one Lotto ticket for the July 1 drawing, the lottery said, one that earned him the $4.7 million jackpot.

“Winning this much money is very emotional,” said Mendez, who’s opted for a lump-sum payment of $2,018,143 after required withholdings. “I keep asking myself if it’s real.”

His plans appear to be real enough, though.

“I’m going to pay off all of my outstanding debt,” he said, “and then buy a house for my family, one with a swimming pool for sure.”

One lucky lunch

Eric DeBeauchamp, of Center Moriches, and his mother aren’t likely to forget their recent lunch at a deli — a lunch that led to his buying a $5 Million Fortune ticket, reaping him the jackpot prize, the lottery said.

“I was out to lunch with mom at a deli and decided to buy a scratch-off ticket to play while we waited,” said DeBeauchamp, 24, a general contractor, who made the purchase at the Pitstop Pantry on Montauk Highway in East Moriches, according to the lottery.

Scratching the ticket at their table, he said, he was stunned to see the amount of his winnings. Still, he kept his cool, he said, as “there were a lot of people in the deli, so I tried to remain calm. I didn’t want to draw attention to myself.”

Opting for a lump sum of $3,309,000 after required withholdings, DeBeauchamp said he’s expecting to “buy a new house, take a few vacations and open my own business.”

Father knows best

It was a whim, says Yangi Sherpa, that led to her hitting the $7 million Cash4Life jackpot prize, according to the lottery.

“I was making deliveries for work and decided to buy a lottery ticket,” said Sherpa, 26, an administrative assistant from Woodside in Queens. “My father plays all the games and suggested I play Cash4Life. Why? I don’t know, but I’m sure glad I did!”

The next day she scanned the ticket — bought at Pronto Lotto on 74th Street in Elmhurst — and, seeing “big winner,” she checked it “four or five times before telling my parents.”

With her winnings — a net $4,361,280 after required withholdings — she plans to buy a new house for her family, the lottery said.

“Luck is luck — there is no explanation,” said Sherpa of her windfall. “There are lucky people in this world, and today I am one of them.”