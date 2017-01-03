A winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth $29,090 was sold at a King Kullen in Lindenhurst, the New York Lottery announced Tuesday.
According to a news release, the top prize ticket in Monday’s Take 5 drawing was sold at the supermarket’s 600 N. Wellwood Ave. store with the winning numbers 3, 5, 20, 22 and 36.
Lottery officials are encouraging everyone who bought a New York Lottery draw game ticket to check their tickets to see if they are holding a winner. Tickets expire one year after the game’s drawing.
In addition to the top prize for Monday’s drawing, won by matching five out of five numbers, 170 players each purchased winning tickets worth $513 by matching four out of five numbers; in total there were 80,459 Take 5 winners in the drawing.
The five winning numbers for Take 5 are drawn from a set of 39 available numbers every day at 11:21 p.m.
Winners may claim the tickets at any one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers statewide, including the Long Island office at 45 S. Service Rd. in Plainview.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.