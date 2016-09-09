A winning ticket in Thursday's Cash4Life drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven on 6230 Jericho Tpke. in Commack, the New York State Lottery said on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. (Credit: Google Maps)
A winning ticket in Thursday’s Cash4Life drawing was sold in Commack, the New York State Lottery said on Friday.
The second-prize winning ticket, worth $1,000 a week for life and valued at $1 million, was purchased at the 7-Eleven on 6230 Jericho Tpke., the lottery said.
And, New York had a second second-prize winner, worth the same amount, that was sold at H & K Mart, 2001 Cropsy Ave., Brooklyn.
The winning numbers for Thursday’s Cash4Life drawing were 03-07-22-37-60 and cash ball 02.
