A Baldwin smoke shop sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million, the New York Lottery said.

The ticket for Saturday’s $94 million jackpot matched all five numbers — 3, 12, 24, 37 and 63 — but missed the Powerball of 10, lottery officials said.

The ticket was sold at the Baldwin Smoke Shop, 1757 Grand Ave. The winner had yet to come forward as of shortly after noon on Monday.

No tickets nationwide matched all five numbers and the Powerball for Saturday’s drawing, so the jackpot for Wednesday climbed to $106 million.