Imagine scoring a million-dollar jackpot on your birthday.

While it may be everyone’s dream, it’s what actually happened to Dimitrios Hatzisotiriou, a pizza shop owner from Lake Grove, who was one of four Long Island and Queens lottery winners to accept oversized ceremonial checks totaling $13 million at a New York Lottery ceremony Thursday in Plainview.

Earlier this month, on the day he turned 73, Hatzisotiriou was on his way to the bank to pay some bills, but the bank was closed, he said. So, he popped in to a nearby Lake Grove liquor store to wait it out and purchased some lottery scratch-offs to pass the time.

“I played a couple of scratches and I lost,” he said.

One ticket paid him $50, making up for the money he lost, and he decided to buy one more $10 ticket with the last of his winnings before heading to the bank — a Holiday Millionaire scratch-off. He scratched, saw the matching numbers and “just started jumping up and down around the store.”

“I said ‘Ah, I got a big one,’ ” he said. “I put it in the machine and it said I was a big winner.”

Hatzisotiriou’s ticket was for the million-dollar top prize, to be paid out in a lump sum of $661,800 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

Hatzisotiriou said he plans to use some of the money “to go home to Greece and see my mother and sister.” It will also help with the bills, he said.

But there’s more. He’s also a two-time winner, having nabbed a $56,000 Take 5 prize a few years ago, the lottery said. That time he bought a new car.

Hatzisotiriou wasn’t the only lucky lottery winner.

A regular lottery player, Michelle Nuzzi of Glen Head said that before going home to do some housework, she stopped in to KG Cards Gifts & Art Gallery in Glen Head and bought several tickets.

When the housework was done, she took a seat at her kitchen table to do some ticket scratching. Nuzzi, 73, said she couldn’t believe it when she saw the numbers. First she went to swap out her glasses for a pair with a stronger prescription and then she got out a magnifying glass.

“I saw number 49 and knew it matched the 49 on top,” Nuzzi said. “When I realized it said $5,000,000 below, I started screaming, but no one was home to hear me!”

She had just won the top prize — $5 million — on the Wild Bonanza Multiplier scratch-off ticket but she waited until family members returned to share the news.

“I came home and she said ‘There’s something I have to tell you,’” said her daughter, Michelle Bonavita, 45, also of Glen Head. “We jumped, we screamed, we hugged.”

The elder Michelle and Dominic, her husband of 46 years, are splitting the winnings, with each receiving a onetime check for $1,654,500 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

Some of the winnings are earmarked for a new computer and to “help our grandchildren afford college,” Nuzzi said.

“We have six grandchildren and three children, I’m sure we’ll come up with some good ideas,” Dominic Nuzzi, 75, said.

She’s also a previous winner, with her biggest earlier score $60,000 on Take 5, the lottery said.

“You can’t expect to win all the time,” she said, “but it’s always exciting. Never in a million years did I think I would win $5,000,000, but here we are.”

Ajit Rana, a 44-year-old independent store owner from Long Island City, is “a dedicated lottery player and plays all of the weekly draw games,” the lottery said.

He purchased a Cash4Life ticket at Bayside Supply on Union Turnpike in Oakland Gardens, returning the next day, following the drawing, to hear people talking about a winning ticket having been bought there.

“Somebody came to the store and told us you have a big winner from here,” Rana said. “We were asking each other do you have a ticket, do you have a ticket?”

Then he remembered that he had a few tickets and went to check the numbers.

Sure enough, his numbers matched up for the top prize, meaning he’s to receive a thousand dollars a day for the rest of his life. That translates to an annual check of $227,410, after required withholdings, the lottery said. The guaranteed minimum payout is $7 million.

Of course, he called his wife right away, but “she thought I was joking,” he said. He headed home to show her the proof, and “we just kept checking the numbers over and over again. We were both just totally surprised!”