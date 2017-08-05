No winning ticket was sold for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, pushing the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing to $346 million, according to the New York Lottery website.
Lottery players won’t have to wait until Tuesday for the chance at big money, however — Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is at $286 million.
The Mega Millions numbers drawn Friday night were 9-17-25-63-71 with 4 as the Mega Ball. There were no second- prize winners in New York, either, although seven third-place tickets worth $5,000 were sold in the state, according to the Lottery.
Saturday’s Powerball drawing will be at 10:59 p.m.
