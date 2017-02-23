The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s whopping $435.3 million Powerball jackpot were 10, 13, 28, 52 and 61, with the Powerball of 2.

Early Thursday, the game’s website said one winning ticket for the jackpot was sold in Indiana.

On Long Island, a $1 million prize ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Montauk Highway in Center Moriches, according to the New York Lottery’s website. The $1 million prize is won by matching five numbers in the drawing; another $1 million winner was sold in upstate Rochester.

More people had lined up in stores across Long Island on Wednesday with the hope of buying the winning numbers, but they faced tough odds — 1 in 292.2 million, that is.

According to New York Lottery spokeswoman Carolyn Hapeman, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are always the same.

“The drawing ... will have the same odds as those for every drawing — no matter the jackpot or the number of tickets sold,” Hapeman said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “The game was designed with those odds in mind.”

Hapeman said the odds are determined through a formula that takes into account the total populations of the 44 multistate lottery jurisdictions throughout the country to figure out how many people can be expected to play.

Wednesday’s jackpot jumped to $435.3 million when no one won Saturday’s drawing. A single jackpot winner would have the option of spreading out the $435.3 million in even payments over 30 years or taking a lump-sum payment of considerably less.

To win the big jackpot, a player must match the numbers on all five white balls plus the yellow Powerball, Hapeman explained. Players can also win a cool $1 million by matching just the five white balls, she said.

The all-time highest Powerball jackpot was $1.6 billion, which about a year ago was split three ways among winners in Tennessee, Florida and California.

Powerball drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday night just before 11 p.m. Players select five numbers from 1 to 69 and a Powerball number from 1 to 26. Each ticket costs $2 with an extra-dollar option for a Power Play, which could hike nonjackpot payouts by up to five times and is determined at drawing time.

With AP