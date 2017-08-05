Saturday's winning Powerball numbers were 11, 21, 28, 33 and 45. The Powerball was 11.
No winning ticket was sold for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, pushing the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing to $346 million, according to the New York Lottery website.
The Mega Millions numbers drawn Friday night were 9-17-25-63-71 with 4 as the Mega Ball. There were no second- prize winners in New York, either, although seven third-place tickets worth $5,000 were sold in the state, according to the Lottery.
