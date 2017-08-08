Tuesday night’s Mega Millions winning numbers were 11, 17, 50, 52, and 74. The Mega Ball was 14.
The $346 million jackpot is among the 10 largest in Mega Millions history. The largest was a $656 million payout in 2012 that was split between three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.
Five of the winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of 1 to 75 and the Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of 1 to 15. A player must match all six numbers to win the jackpot.
The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. on select lottery draw stations.
Playing the Mega Millions game won’t be your only opportunity to dream about big money this week. The Powerball jackpot Wednesday will be $307 million. Live Powerball drawings are on select lottery draw stations at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
