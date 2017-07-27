Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. RIFTS EXPOSED IN WEST WING

Trump's new communications chief shoves the behind-the-scenes drama at the White House onto center stage, daring the president's chief of staff to publicly deny he's a "leaker."

2. 'I SERVE AT THE PLEASURE OF THE PRESIDENT'

His loyalty to the boss severely tested but seemingly intact, Jeff Sessions tells the AP in an exclusive interview he will stay on as attorney general for as long as Trump wants him to serve.

3. HOW 'OBAMACARE' REPEAL IS SHIFTING

Battered by repeated failures, Senate GOP leaders retreat to a narrow approach that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of Barack Obama's law.

4. FRESH CLASHES IN JERUSALEM

Violence returns to the city's holiest site as Palestinians resuming prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound clash with Israeli police days after a deadly attack there.

5. WHICH MEDICAL EXPERIMENT IS STIRRING DEBATE

For the first time in the U.S., scientists edit the genes of human embryos, a controversial step toward someday helping babies avoid inherited diseases.

6. SOBERING MILESTONE IN VENEZUELA

As a vote looms on a polarizing plan to rewrite the country's constitution, the death toll from months of unrest rises above 100.

7. PENTAGON UNMOVED BY TRUMP'S PROCLAMATION-BY-TWITTER

Military leaders declare they'll allow transgender troops to remain in uniform until Defense Secretary Jim Mattis receives some additional directive to remove them.

8. STIFF RESISTANCE SLOWS ADVANCE IN RAQQA

Heavy fighting breaks out after U.S.-backed Syrian fighters capture almost half of the Islamic State group's de facto capital.

9. WHO'S GIVING BILL GATES RUN FOR HIS MONEY

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos briefly becomes the world's richest man, as stock in his e-commerce company hits an all-time high before falling back.

10. VOICE OF ROCKY THE FLYING SQUIRREL DEAD AT 99

Actress June Foray gave voice to Rocky and hundreds of other cartoon characters and was sometimes known as the "female Mel Blanc."