1. JOHN MCCAIN DIAGNOSED WITH BRAIN TUMOR

The Arizona senator's tumor, associated with a blood clot that was removed last week, is a glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer, doctors say.

2. WHO'S LATEST TARGET OF TRUMP'S IRE

The president tells the New York Times that he never would have appointed Jeff Sessions as attorney general had he known that Sessions would recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation.

3. TRUMP TO LAWMAKERS: STAY PUT

The president tells GOP senators they must not leave town for their August recess without sending him an "Obamacare" repeal bill to sign.

4. WHITE HOUSE HALTING SECRET AID TO REBELS

The Trump administration is phasing out the CIA's years-long covert program to arm and train Syrian rebels battling the Assad regime.

5. OJ SIMPSON TO PLEAD FOR PAROLE

With his clean prison record, it's likely that Simpson, 70, could be released in October.

6. ROBOT DEPLOYED AT FUKUSHIMA NUKE PLANT

The device captures views of underwater damage that had not been seen before, but there's no obvious sign of the melted nuclear fuel that researchers want to locate.

7. WHY TRUMP'S 'MADE IN AMERICA' PUSH WON'T BE EASY

U.S. manufacturers rely on global parts — meaning that few goods are American-made only.

8. VISITORS TO US FACE STEPPED-UP SECURITY

Travelers flying to the U.S. from nearly 300 international airports are now subject to new rules, including stricter screening for electronic devices larger than cell phones.

9. HOW MUCH PLASTIC IS PILING UP WORLDWIDE

There's enough plastic waste across the globe to bury Manhattan two miles deep, according to a study.

10. GOLFER HOPING TO REVERSE HIS FORM

Heading into the British Open, Rory McIlroy has missed the cut at three of his last four tournaments.