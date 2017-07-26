1. WHAT'S ENDING WITH A WHIMPER
After seven years promising to repeal "Obamacare," now that it counts it's unlikely Senate Republicans have the wherewithal to do it.
Most popular Nation stories
2. ANNOUNCEMENT SHOCKS LGBT COMMUNITY
Trump says on Twitter that he wants to ban all transgender people from serving in the military.
3. TRUMP TOUTS NEW 'MADE IN USA' VENTURE
The president says electronics giant Foxconn will build a $10 billion factory in Wisconsin that's expected to create 3,000 jobs.
4. WHICH STATE HAS RESUMED CAPITAL PUNISHMENT
Ohio puts a child killer to death, carrying out the state's first execution since a problem-plagued one 3½ years ago.
5. NEW FORM OF PROTEST IN PALESTINIAN-ISRAELI CONFLICT
Thousands of Palestinian Muslims have been praying in the streets every evening since the crisis erupted over Jerusalem's most contested shrine, kneeling in neat rows on hard asphalt.
6. HOW BRITAIN AIMS TO COMBAT AIR POLLUTION
The government says it will ban the sale of new cars and vans using diesel and gas by 2040.
7. NO LET-UP IN WILDFIRES IN FRANCE
Authorities order the evacuation of up to 12,000 people around a picturesque hilltop town in the southern Cote d'Azur region.
8. WHY E-CIGARETTES COULD BE HELPFUL TO HEALTH
People who used e-cigarettes were more likely to kick the tobacco habit than those who didn't, according to the largest look at whether vaping devices could help curb smoking rates.
9. ACTRESS REVEALS HEALTH WOES
Angelina Jolie says she developed high blood pressure and Bell's palsy last year, during which she also filed for divorce from Brad Pitt.
10. TENNIS STAR'S SEASON OVER
With the pain in his injured right elbow getting worse, Novak Djokovic will sit out the rest of 2017.
