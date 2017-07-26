1. GOP HEALTH CARE BILL ADVANCES

A bitterly divided Senate votes at long last to move forward with the Republicans' long-promised legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."

2. WHO GOT WARM WELCOME ON CAPITOL HILL

Applause greets Sen. John McCain as he returns from a hospital stay to the Senate to vote for moving ahead on legislation to dismantle the Obama health law.

3. TRUMP CRANKS UP HEAT ON JEFF SESSIONS

The president scorns his attorney general as "very weak" and refuses to say whether he'll fire the nation's top law enforcement officer.

4. SUITABILITY OF TRUMP'S SPEECH QUESTIONED

Parents, former Scouts and others are furious after Trump rails against his enemies and promotes his political agenda before an audience of tens of thousands of school-age Boy Scouts.

5. WIDER SMUGGLING RING SUSPECTED

Investigators believe a truck driver accused in the deaths of 10 people found inside a packed, sweltering tractor-trailer in Texas is just one member of a larger criminal enterprise.

6. HOW US IS HITTING BACK AT HACKERS

Eager to punish Russia for meddling in the 2016 election, the House overwhelmingly backs a new package of sanctions against Moscow.

7. AMERICAN DIES FIGHTING EXTREMISTS

A former Marine who secretly traveled to Syria to battle Islamic State militants is killed fighting for a Kurdish militia.

8. WHAT'S RAISING TENSIONS BETWEEN US, IRAN

A U.S. Navy patrol boat fires warning shots near an Iranian vessel that American sailors say came dangerously close to them during a hostile encounter in the Persian Gulf.

9. BARBARA SINATRA DIES AT 90

The fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra was a prominent children's advocate and philanthropist.

10. FRESH ALARM FOR FOOTBALL PLAYERS

Research on 202 former players finds evidence of a brain disease linked to repeated head blows in nearly all of them, from athletes in the NFL, college and even high school.