ARLINGTON, Texas - Two people are dead, including the suspect, after gunfire erupted at a North Texas sports bar.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Zona Caliente sports bar in southern Arlington.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Police Lt. Christopher Cook says the shooter entered the restaurant, got into an argument with an employee and shot and killed the worker. A customer who was armed with a licensed concealed handgun confronted the gunman and shot him dead.

No identities or motive have been released.