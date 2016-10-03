WHERE: Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia. The school beat out 15 other finalists when the CPD chose it as the host, according to The Washington Post.

WHO IS THE MODERATOR: Elaine Quijano, of CBS News, will moderate and choose the questions. C-SPAN Networks' Steve Scully is the backup moderator.

Quijano is the first Asian-American and digital news service anchor to host a national presidential debate. At 42, she will also be the youngest journalist to moderate a national debate since Judy Woodruff, who hosted in 1988 at the age of 41, according to Variety.

WHEN TO WATCH: Tuesday, Oct. 4. at 9 p.m.

WHERE TO WATCH: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, PBS, CNN, MSNBC, C-Span, Fox News, and more will air the debate. Live streams of the debate will be available on websites and social media platforms, including those of ABC News, Buzz Feed News, CBS News, CNN, C-SPAN, The Daily Caller, Facebook, Fox News, Hulu, Huffington Post, NBC, PBS, Politico, Telemundo, The Wall Street Journal, Twitter, Univision, Yahoo, YouTube.

NPR and local affiliates will also broadcast the debate.

FORMAT: The 90-minute event will be divided into nine segments of about 10 minutes each.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, which oversees the event, says the moderator will begin each segment with a question. Each candidate will have two minutes to respond. The remaining time in the segment will be devoted to "a deeper discussion of the topic," the commission says.

TIM KAINE VS. MIKE PENCE: Tuesday night will provide a rare moment in the spotlight for the two vice presidential candidates. Kaine, a Democratic senator from Virginia, is running with Hillary Clinton. Pence, the Republican governor of Indiana, is on the GOP ticket with Donald Trump.

An ABC News poll found more than 40% of Americans cannot name either VP candidate.

HOW THEY ARE PREPARING: Pence plans to spend the weekend getting ready at home in Indiana, where he'll also be relaxing with his family, his spokesman said. Pence held mock debate sessions with Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker as a stand-in, studying up on issues likely to be raised and making sure he avoids the criticisms of being unprepared that dogged Trump after his uneven performance a week ago.

Kaine settled in for three days of prep in North Carolina. He said he's been practicing against a dramatized version of Pence played by Washington lawyer Robert Barnett, and has been studying the Hofstra showdown between Clinton and Trump.

Unlike those of the first presidential debate, the topics for the vice presidential debate will not be released ahead of time.