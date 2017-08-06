OKLAHOMA CITY - The Latest on a tornado that struck Tulsa, Oklahoma. (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

St. Francis Hospital spokeswoman Lauren Landwerlin says about 30 people have been treated at the hospital's trauma center and three were admitted in "non-critical condition" after a tornado struck near midtown Tulsa.

The figure of 30 injured is up from 13 initially reported taken by ambulance to hospitals. A city spokeswoman says many people were taken to hospitals by private vehicles.

No deaths are reported.

The city may have been fortunate because the tornado struck just after 1 a.m. Sunday and most stores and restaurants were closed in the shopping district.

___

4 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a strong, fast-moving storm system spawned a tornado that struck near midtown Tulsa, and possibly two other tornadoes.

Emergency Medical Services Authority spokeswoman Kelli Bruer says two people suffered life-threatening injuries and 11 others were transported to hospitals.

St. Francis Hospital spokeswoman Lauren Landwerlin told the Tulsa World that up to 30 people were treated at the hospital. Landwerlin did not immediately return messages left by The Associated Press, but a city spokeswoman says many people were taken to hospitals by private vehicles.

No deaths are reported.

Weather Service meteorologist Mike Teague says an EF2 tornado, with wind speeds of 111 to 135 miles per hour touched down shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday and possibly two other smaller tornadoes touched down later near Inola and Claremore, about 25 miles east and northeast of Tulsa.

The storm caused extensive damage in Tulsa and left more than 11,000 customers without power at one point. More than 4,300 remained without electricity Sunday afternoon.

___

1:15 p.m.

An apparent tornado that struck near midtown Tulsa left two people with life-threatening injuries and 11 others with minor injuries.

Emergency Medical Services Authority spokeswoman Kelli Bruer says eight of the injured were taken from a TGI Fridays restaurant, four from a Whataburger restaurant and one person who was in the area when the storm struck shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

No deaths are reported.

The storm caused extensive damage and left more than 11,000 customers without power at one point. More than 3,900 remained without electricity Sunday afternoon.

National Weather Service meteorologist Amy Jankowski said preliminary reports indicate a tornado, but it could be Monday before surveyors complete their investigation and there is no preliminary estimate of the storm's strength.

Jankowski said tornadoes are generally associated with spring months and said an August tornado is uncommon, but not "outrageously rare."

___

10:30 a.m.

An apparent tornado struck near midtown Tulsa, injuring more than a dozen people and causing power outages and roof damage to businesses.

No deaths are reported following storms that struck shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

City of Tulsa spokeswoman Kim Meloy said at least 13 people were taken to hospitals in undisclosed condition.

The storm also damaged power poles and more than 11,000 customers were without power at one point. More than 9,000 remained without electricity Sunday morning.

National Weather Service meteorologist Amy Jankowski said preliminary reports indicate a tornado, but it could be Monday before surveyors complete their investigation and there is no preliminary estimate of the storm's strength.

Jankowski said tornadoes are generally associated with spring months and said an August tornado is uncommon, but not "outrageously rare."